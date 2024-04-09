DeepOnion Hits Market Cap of $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $12.24 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0607 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

