Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 965,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98,733 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $386,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $412.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,766. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $383.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.28.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

