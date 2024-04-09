Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Price Down 0%

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $409.46 and last traded at $410.59. 270,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,480,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $410.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.28.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.