Delta Air Lines (DAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.1 %

DAL opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average is $39.11. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

