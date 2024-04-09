Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,260,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,303 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 10.27% of Denali Therapeutics worth $306,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DNLI. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 96.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $30,687.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,415.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,896,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $30,687.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,415.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,623 shares of company stock worth $2,307,804. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNLI. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:DNLI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 146,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.42. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Further Reading

