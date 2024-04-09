Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.
DNN opened at $2.09 on Friday. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.68.
Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 1,069.10%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Denison Mines Company Profile
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
