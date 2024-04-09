Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

DNN opened at $2.09 on Friday. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 1,069.10%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Denison Mines Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 659,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 73,204 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,581,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 646,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 197,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 96,553 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

