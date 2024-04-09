Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) to Hold

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.60 to C$16.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.21.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Price Performance

LUN traded up C$0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.21. 3,264,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,513. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.61. The company has a market cap of C$12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.18 and a twelve month high of C$16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.8396226 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lundin Mining

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.