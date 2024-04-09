Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,246,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,136 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $35,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,142,000 after buying an additional 2,068,977 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,986,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5,451.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 964,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,351,000 after buying an additional 947,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $14,007,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.12. 261,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,638. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

