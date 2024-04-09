Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stake Lifted by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,494 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 2.8% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 43,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFAI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.06. 151,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,392. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $30.31.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

