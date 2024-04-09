Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stock Position Increased by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,494 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.8% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 43,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $30.06. 151,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,392. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $30.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.