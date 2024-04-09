Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Stock Holdings Increased by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth $113,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,085,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,028 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,860,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,759 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,533,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,915,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,182,000 after buying an additional 754,781 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

BATS DIHP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 309,221 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.