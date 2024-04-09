Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Bought by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFIV. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,680. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $37.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

