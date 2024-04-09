Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Acquired by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $13,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $47.93. 5,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,401. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $48.64.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

