Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,257,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,444 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 11.0% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $36,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,197 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,374,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,603,000 after purchasing an additional 225,134 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,548 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.41. 366,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,363. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.