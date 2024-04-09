Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,180,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,955 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 12.1% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned 0.54% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $122,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,197 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,374,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,603,000 after purchasing an additional 225,134 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 680,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $32.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

