Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stake Reduced by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,756 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 21.5% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $27,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.49. The company had a trading volume of 944,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,915. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

