Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DFS

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.1 %

DFS stock opened at $125.72 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $131.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.24 and a 200-day moving average of $103.92.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.