Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH) Insider Purchases £20,829.60 in Stock

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Morris purchased 86,790 shares of Distribution Finance Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £20,829.60 ($26,363.25).
Distribution Finance Capital Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of LON DFCH traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 23.80 ($0.30). 481,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,941. Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 40 ($0.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.69 million, a PE ratio of 396.67 and a beta of 1.02.
Distribution Finance Capital Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Distribution Finance Capital
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Finance Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Finance Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.