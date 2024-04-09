Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Shares Gap Up to $12.90

Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.90, but opened at $13.36. Diversified Energy shares last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 39,440 shares.

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,354,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,507,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,871,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,390,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

