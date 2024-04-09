Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$113.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$114.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$108.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Canada lowered Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$109.36.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$111.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$80.81 and a 1 year high of C$114.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$98.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

