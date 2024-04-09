Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$120.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$112.00 to C$120.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Dollarama from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Canada cut Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Dollarama from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$109.36.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Dollarama Increases Dividend

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$111.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$103.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$98.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of C$31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. Dollarama has a one year low of C$80.81 and a one year high of C$114.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

