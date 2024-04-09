Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Invests $241,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,201,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,142,000 after buying an additional 63,371 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,954,000 after buying an additional 765,160 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,391,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,638,000 after purchasing an additional 100,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,894,000 after acquiring an additional 825,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,418,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,427,000 after purchasing an additional 40,064 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.31. 273,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,098. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $80.04 and a 12 month high of $104.23.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

