Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.7% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VBK traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $255.95. The company had a trading volume of 153,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,686. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.00 and a 200-day moving average of $231.77. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $262.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

