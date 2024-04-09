Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Makes New $339,000 Investment in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DUHP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 286,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,668. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $31.72.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

