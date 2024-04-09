Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 53,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFSV. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,944,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 83.7% in the third quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.56. The company had a trading volume of 189,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,710. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $30.22.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

