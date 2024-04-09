Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.6% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3,365.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 140,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 136,860 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $854,000. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,118,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.90. 75,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,339. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $43.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

