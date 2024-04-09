Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Sells 44,510 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,510 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $11,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,315,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,858,000 after buying an additional 1,607,785 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,860,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,037,000 after acquiring an additional 792,059 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,486,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,591,000 after buying an additional 42,781 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,579,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,002,000 after acquiring an additional 597,958 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,678,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,006,000 after buying an additional 27,829 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFIV traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $37.13. The stock had a trading volume of 426,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,499. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average of $33.76.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.