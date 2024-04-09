DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up to $8.76

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.76, but opened at $9.02. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 74,264 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DRD shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

DRDGOLD Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.1058 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of DRDGOLD

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 13.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

