Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.74 and last traded at $39.79. Approximately 197,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 395,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.09.

DFH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average is $30.34.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, Director Len Sturm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $38,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,837.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Len Sturm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $38,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,803 shares in the company, valued at $609,837.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 54,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $2,282,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,403,200.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,461 shares of company stock worth $8,767,155 in the last three months. 74.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 63.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 27,149 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

