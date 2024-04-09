Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Natalie Glance Sells 1,500 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.35, for a total value of $323,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,505 shares in the company, valued at $26,812,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total value of $322,605.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $270,105.00.

Shares of DUOL traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $222.08. 310,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,526. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 654.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.69. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.82 and a 12 month high of $245.87.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 3.03%. Equities analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

DUOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Duolingo by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Duolingo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

