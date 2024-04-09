Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O) Announces Final Dividend of $0.04

Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, April 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This is a boost from Duxton Water’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
Duxton Water Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.49.
About Duxton Water
