DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0273 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KSM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 51,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,644. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

In other DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $81,745.22. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,584,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,849,884.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $217,530. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 74,726 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 27,076 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 128,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 80,244 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 63,698 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

