Eastern Bank Buys 750 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,734 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $338,004.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,211,053.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,734 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $338,004.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,211,053.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,259 shares of company stock worth $24,388,086 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DXCM

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $139.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.