Eastern Bank Cuts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Eastern Bank cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,590,533,000 after acquiring an additional 317,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,635,000 after acquiring an additional 619,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $91.94 on Tuesday. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $95.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.17 and a 200-day moving average of $97.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

