Eastern Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Eastern Bank lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $115.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.22. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.22 and a fifty-two week high of $118.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.