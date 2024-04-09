Eastern Bank Decreases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Eastern Bank reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $36,314,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $241.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.74. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $229.85 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The firm has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.