Eastern Bank Invests $365,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,550 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $2,090,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $71.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.10. Shell plc has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $72.03.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

