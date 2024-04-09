Eastern Bank Sells 240 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,957,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC stock opened at $456.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $458.50 and its 200-day moving average is $463.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.67 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $573,321.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,784.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $573,321.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

