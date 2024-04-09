Eastern Bank Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Eastern Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSEARCA IWM opened at $205.59 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.66.
About iShares Russell 2000 ETF
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
