Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $101.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.35% from the stock’s current price.

EMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $100.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $102.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.35.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

