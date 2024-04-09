E&G Advisors LP Buys Shares of 2,476 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IJR stock opened at $108.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.38. The stock has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

