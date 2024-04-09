E&G Advisors LP Sells 1,218 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

E&G Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.26.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

