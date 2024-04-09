E&G Advisors LP Sells 3,500 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 87.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ARDC opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $14.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

(Free Report)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.