E&G Advisors LP Sells 4,200 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,305,000 after buying an additional 207,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,468,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after buying an additional 265,907 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,603,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after buying an additional 223,066 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after buying an additional 35,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 916,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 53,833 shares in the last quarter.

BTZ stock opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $11.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

