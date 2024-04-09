E&G Advisors LP Sells 600 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 157.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 17,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Entergy Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

