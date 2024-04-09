Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Ellington Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 105.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.4%.

Ellington Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EFC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.59. 661,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,179. The company has a market cap of $986.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 46.75, a current ratio of 46.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $14.21.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.77 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 78.53% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.06.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

