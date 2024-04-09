enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Trading Down 6.9%

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $15.14. 8,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 42,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENGN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on enGene in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on enGene in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENGN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,264,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

