enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Trading Down 6.9%

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $15.14. 8,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 42,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENGN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on enGene in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on enGene in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.
Read Our Latest Report on ENGN
enGene Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENGN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,264,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.
About enGene
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than enGene
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.