Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $29.47 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,847 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

