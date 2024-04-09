EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Sets New 52-Week High at $136.91

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $136.91 and last traded at $136.62, with a volume of 167672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.45.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.10.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.48 and its 200-day moving average is $121.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

