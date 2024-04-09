EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Insider Acquires A$69,595.83 in Stock

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQTGet Free Report) insider Michael (Mick) O’Brien acquired 2,423 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$28.72 ($19.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$69,595.83 ($46,089.95).

EQT Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from EQT’s previous Interim dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.15%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company offers estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.

